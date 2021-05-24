Former Wisconsin linebacker waived by the Carolina Panthers

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle Caraun Reid earlier today. In a corresponding move, the team waived former Wisconsin Badger linebacker Chris Orr.

Orr was brought in as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL draft. The former Badger was then active for three games during the season, that coming before bouncing back-and-forth to and from the team’s practice squad.

The former Wisconsin star will now search for a new NFL home with the season nearly three months away.

