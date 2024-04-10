Former Wisconsin high school star enters transfer portal

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native Seth Trimble announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via Instagram on Tuesday.

At 6-foot-3, Trimble played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball for head coach Hubert Davis at the University of North Carolina. The Wisconsin native averaged 17.1 minutes per game in 35 appearances during the 2023-2024 season.

Wisconsin offered Trimble on February 17, 2021, but he elected to commit to the Tar Heels program shortly after receiving an offer in June of 2021. He was 247Sports’ No. 30 player in the class of 2022, No. 7 point guard and No. 1 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

At Menomonee Falls High School, Trimble earned Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin in 2022 after averaging 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 swipes as a senior. That summer, he won a gold medal with USA Basketball’s U18 Men’s National Team in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Mexico.

Trimble ultimately saw his role diminish at Chapel Hill – he averaged under five points and started in just three of 68 total games while at North Carolina.

NEWS: North Carolina sophomore guard Seth Trimble plans to enter the transfer portal, per his IG. The 6-3 Wisconsin native averaged 5.3 PPG this season. Former Top-50 recruit. https://t.co/rzZr73gGuq pic.twitter.com/YsZiPHHuvN — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 9, 2024

Given his Wisconsin roots, Trimble could be a prime target for Greg Gard and Wisconsin’s staff. Even though UW’s backcourt already boasts supreme talent, the hyper-athletic guard could compliment Chucky Hepburn and John Blackwell nicely in Madison.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire