Former Wisconsin forward works out with Milwaukee Bucks

Former Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, according to a note from the Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus.

The five-year veteran exhausted his final year of eligibility in 2023-24. He is now working to start his professional basketball career, while also graduating from Wisconsin.

Wahl’s decorated career with the Badgers finished with 162 games played, 1,350 total points, 800 rebounds, 271 assists and 166 steals. His final per-game averages: 26.2 minutes, 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals on 47.7% shooting.

The forward played a key role in Wisconsin’s Big Ten regular season titles in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Postseason success did not follow, but he was an integral part of Wisconsin’s on-court success over the last half-decade.

Despite the stellar college career, Wahl is not projected to be selected in the upcoming NBA draft. An overseas career is likely, though workouts like the one with the Bucks could give clarity to what’s possible.

Received a note from a JS staffer regarding Tyler Wahl. The former #Badgers standout is in the midst of a busy Friday. First a workout with the Bucks and then zipped back to Madison to receive his MBA. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) May 10, 2024

Former Wisconsin Ethan Happ has a similar game to that of Wahl. Happ has played professionally overseas since leaving college in 2019. All indications are Wahl will follow that path.

