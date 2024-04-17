Advertisement
Former Wisconsin basketball assistant gets D-II head coaching job

Ben Kenney
Former Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Kyle Blackbourn was named the head coach at D-II Rockhurst on Wednesday.

Blackbourn previously held the title of Director of Recruiting and Scouting with the Badgers. He had been on Greg Gard’s coaching staff since 2016, first as the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations before being promoted to Director of Recruiting and Scouting in 2021.

He now returns to lead the Rockhurst program after previously working as an assistant there in 2015-2016.

I’m over the moon excited to be named the next head coach [at Rockhurst],” Blackbourn wrote on X. “Thank you to coach Gard and Badger nation for the last eight years. Excited to get to Kansas City and get to work. Go Hawks!”

Blackbourn is the second member of Greg Gard’s coaching staff to move on this offseason, joining longtime assistant Dean Oliver.

