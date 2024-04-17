Former Wisconsin basketball assistant gets D-II head coaching job

Former Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Kyle Blackbourn was named the head coach at D-II Rockhurst on Wednesday.

Blackbourn previously held the title of Director of Recruiting and Scouting with the Badgers. He had been on Greg Gard’s coaching staff since 2016, first as the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations before being promoted to Director of Recruiting and Scouting in 2021.

Related: Tracking Wisconsin basketball’s reported transfer portal visits and targets

He now returns to lead the Rockhurst program after previously working as an assistant there in 2015-2016.

“I’m over the moon excited to be named the next head coach [at Rockhurst],” Blackbourn wrote on X. “Thank you to coach Gard and Badger nation for the last eight years. Excited to get to Kansas City and get to work. Go Hawks!”

HIRED❕ Kyle Blackbourn, who has spent the last eight seasons on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball staff, has been named as the new head coach for the Rockhurst men’s basketball program.#RockU pic.twitter.com/24hVijxcmb — Rockhurst Athletics (@RUhawks) April 17, 2024

Blackbourn is the second member of Greg Gard’s coaching staff to move on this offseason, joining longtime assistant Dean Oliver.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire