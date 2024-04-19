Former Wisconsin Badgers guard visits a third Big Ten rival

Former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian visited Big Ten rival Nebraska on Thursday, according to On3’s Robin Washut.

The sharpshooter has visited South Carolina, plus Big Ten rivals Maryland, Indiana and now Nebraska.

Essegian seems to have found solid footing since entering the transfer portal after Wisconsin’s 2023-24 season came to a close. The season was a struggle for the sophomore, with his numbers dropping to just 7.3 minutes and 3.2 points per game.

But schools see the potential from his freshman campaign which included per-game averages of 27.4 minutes and 11.7 points.

The former Badger is considering a Nebraska program that made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 this past season. Head coach Fred Hoiberg has the Cornhuskers headed in the right direction, and is now looking to take the next step into contention.

As it looks to reload its offensive firepower, #Nebrasketball hosted Wisconsin sharpshooter transfer Connor Essegian for a visit on Thursday. Story: https://t.co/x9X28MwKtD pic.twitter.com/xpqSfqQQS6 — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) April 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire