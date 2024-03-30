Former Wisconsin Badger is 247Sports’ best player in the transfer portal

Former Wisconsin guard A.J. Storr is 247Sports’ top available player in the transfer portal.

The website updated its rankings after Storr officially entered the portal on Thursday. Storr leads a list that includes Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud, Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, USC small forward Kobe Johnson and Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle.

Related: An early look at the Wisconsin basketball roster entering 2024-25

Storr entered the portal after one stellar season with the Badgers. He averaged 28.8 minutes, 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals for Greg Gard’s team in 2023-24 and was a driving force behind much of its offensive success.

The now-former Wisconsin and St. John’s guard also entered his name into the NBA Draft, so even returning for another collegiate season is still a question.

College Basketball: The Top 🔟 available players in the transfer portal. 🏀 MORE: https://t.co/RIzw5skeCL pic.twitter.com/MQwG8NYxTJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 29, 2024

Gard and his staff are sure to be active in the transfer portal this offseason as both Storr and Tyler Wahl’s production must be accounted for entering a pivotal 2024-25.

For more on Wisconsin’s roster and transfer portal activity, check out Badgers Wire’s ongoing 2024 transfer portal tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire