Former WBO interim champion weighs in on Usyk-Fury rematch

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has a chance to win a rematch against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, former WBO interim champion Joe Joyce said in a BoxNation interview on YouTube on May 22.

"Of course Fury can win the rematch. But we have to wait and see. Usyk is a great fighter and now he has finally become an absolute champion," he said.

"I want to see the rematch, and then I hope it will open an opportunity to win the titles."

On May 18, Usyk triumphed over Fury in a sensational boxing showdown in Saudi Arabia to become the undisputed super heavyweight champion of the world. Usyk won by majority decision on scores of 115-113, 114-113 and 113-114. Fury suffered his first professional defeat.

On the same night, another Ukrainian professional boxer, Denys Berinchyk, became the new WBO lightweight world champion with a split decision (116-112, 115-113, 113-115) victory over Emanuel Navarrete in San Diego, California.



