Former Warrior Justin Holiday scores 13 off bench for Nuggets in Game 2 vs. Timberwolves

While multiple former members of the Golden State Warriors got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, including Kevin Durant and Kelly Oubre Jr., there are still a few players on the court in round two of the playoffs who spent time in a blue and gold uniform in their career.

On Monday, the defending champion Denver Nuggets went into Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, trailing 1-0 in the series. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray struggled, a former member of the Warriors provided a spark off the bench.

Justin Holiday notched 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor with four made 3-pointers in 22 minutes off the bench. While leading Denver’s second unit, Holiday added two rebounds and an assist against the Timberwolves. Holiday was one of only three members of the Nuggets to score double-figures against the Timberwolves in Game 2.

Despite Holiday’s boost off the bench, the Nuggets still had no answer for Minnesota’s swarming defense and Anthony Edwards. Edwards continued his breakout playoff run with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting with seven assists, two steals and two boards. Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 12 rebounds during the Timberwolves’ blowout win in Game 2, 106-80.

The series will now head to Minnesota with the Timberwolves holding a commanding 2-0 lead over the defending champs.

