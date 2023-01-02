Former Vols’ offensive analyst to serve as Alex Golesh’s associate head coach

Alex Golesh was hired as USF’s head coach on Dec. 4.

Golesh served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach from 2021-22.

Matt Merritt will serve as associate head coach and running game coordinator on Golesh’s staff at USF.

Merritt served as a senior offensive analyst at Tennessee in 2021 on Josh Heupel’s staff. He was hired as Georgia Southern’s running backs coach in 2022.

“Matt is an excellent coach who has guided dynamic rushing attacks at several programs and was part of a national championship winning staff at Ohio State and a staff that played for a national title at JMU,” Golesh said. “He will bring a tremendous work ethic and leadership to his role as associate head coach and I am very excited he and his family have chosen to join us in Tampa and be a part of building a championship Bulls program.”

