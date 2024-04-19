Former USC assistant Jason Hart hired by Mark Pope at Kentucky

Former USC basketball assistant coaches are getting hired. This next hire could lead to a college head coaching job in the near future. Jason Hart, who went from USC to the G League and is viewed as a coach with a lot of potential, has been hired as an assistant coach at Kentucky by new Wildcat head coach Mark Pope. The former Andy Enfield assistant is back in the college game, hoping to make a significant impact and elevate his own profile.

Jason Hart is a hire who could enable Pope to thrive at Kentucky and counter the critical and negative reaction to Pope’s arrival in Lexington. His recruiting chops and energy could put Pope in a position to succeed.

When Andy Enfield left for SMU, Jason Hart wasn’t at the forefront of anyone’s list, but his name did come up occasionally. USC fans remember the positive influence he had when Enfield was coaching the Trojans. Pope made what a lot of industry experts will regard as an astute hire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire