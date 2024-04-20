Former UNM running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt flips commitment to Ole Miss

Apr. 19—The flip is in.

Former New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt announced Friday he's recommitting to Ole Miss.

"I got a purpose ... why not me?" he wrote in a post on X.

Croskey-Merritt — also known by his nickname "Bill" — rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns on his way to second team All-Mountain West honors. After entering the transfer portal in January, he committed to Arizona in February but never enrolled to finish his degree at UNM.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Croskey-Merritt now figures heavily into the Rebels' efforts to replace running back Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns for last season's 11-2 team before transferring to Ohio State in January. Ole Miss also returns Ulysses Bentley IV (510 rushing yards and four touchdowns last season) with new additions in prep standout Kedrick Reescano and LSU transfer Logan Diggs.

Croskey-Merritt is expected to enroll at Ole Miss over the summer. The Rebels begin their 2024 season against Furman on Aug. 31.

He did not respond when asked for comment by the Journal.

A Montgomery, Alabama native, Croskey-Merritt spent his first four seasons at FCS Alabama State, putting up 526 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2022 before transferring to UNM last summer. He said his decision then was based on a desire to have a larger role at a bigger school.

"The numbers that I wanted, it just didn't sit right with me," Croskey-Merritt told the Journal in October. "I just knew I was way better than that."

Croskey-Merritt got exactly that in Albuquerque, taking control of a congested running back room and breaking fall camp as the undisputed first team option. Known for his violent rushing style, he gashed Fresno State and Utah State for 209 and 233 yards, respectively, to finish his lone season with the Lobos on a high.

Following former head coach Danny Gonzales' firing, Croskey-Merritt told the Journal he intended to stay with UNM until a new coach was hired. He opted to enter the transfer portal in January after Bronco Mendenhall's hiring.

Gonzales was hired as Arizona's special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in January and Croskey-Merritt initially followed him.