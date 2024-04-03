Former UNC pitcher Kent Emanuel called up to majors for first time since 2021

Getting called up to the majors is every young baseball player’s dream.

Young boys start playing ball at a very young age, either in their backyard, at a park or imaginarily in their homes, but may not think at the time how difficult making a major league roster is.

Getting called up for a second time – after spending consecutive season in the minors – is just as difficult.

It just happened to former UNC pitcher Kent Emanuel.

On Monday, April 1 (not an April Fool’s joke), the Miami Marlins called Emanuel up from their Triple-A affiliate, the Jackonsville (FL) Jumbo Shrimp.

Cool name for a team, right?

With the call-up, this means Emanuel will likely play his first 2024 game in the majors. Triple-A began its season on Good Friday (last week), but Emanuel’s official MILB stat page doesn’t show any appearances for this year.

Emanuel last played in 2021 with the Houston Astros, appearing in 10 games and compiling an impressive, 2.55 earned run average with one win. His minor league career is pretty successful, too: 44-33 record, 102 starts in 170 appearances, six saves and 552 strikeouts over 675 1/3 innings pitched.

Emanuel was even more of a standout pitcher in Chapel Hill (2011-2013), recording a 19-9 record, 2.52 ERA, and striking out 287 batters.

Here’s to hoping Emanuel enjoys a long, successful season in the majors.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire