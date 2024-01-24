Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel reportedly meeting with Panthers on Thursday

We ourselves a late entry into the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 head-coaching search.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will speak with the team regarding their vacancy. He is expected to fly into Charlotte tonight, following his interview with the Atlanta Falcons and owner Arthur Blank, for a meeting on Thursday.

Vrabel spent 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker, with eight coming as a New England Patriot. He ended his highly-successful career with three Super Bowl titles, one first-team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl nod.

He began his career on the sidelines as a linebackers coach for his alma mater of Ohio State University in 2011. Vrabel also served as the defensive line coach for the Buckeyes in 2012 and 2013.

The NFL came calling again in 2014, when the Houston Texans hired him as their linebackers coach. He then made the jump to defensive coordinator in 2017.

His head-coaching career started in 2018 with the Titans. He led Tennessee to an overall record of 54-45 over six seasons, three of which resulted in playoff berths.

