Former Texas Tech forward set to visit Texas A&M later this month

This offseason, Texas A&M basketball head coach Buzz Williams has plenty on his plate, including keeping most of the 2023 roster together, led by star point guard Wade Taylor IV, who is slated to return to a final season in Aggieland after helping lead the Aggies to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

On paper, four out of five starters will return next season, as veteran guard Tyrece Radford, reserve forward Wildens Leveque, and reserve guard Eli Lawrence have run out of collegiate eligibility. The Aggies have yet to lose a player to the transfer portal since exiting the tournament last month.

At the end of the 2023-2024 season, incoming senior guard Manny Obaseki's sudden emergence as a go-to scoring option in the paint and beyond the arc could be the answer to replacing Radford's production, but adding another proven scorer from the transfer portal, along with an additional forward, to round out the depth chart, is a must.

This week, it was reported by The Athletics' Tobias Bass that former Texas Tech sophomore forward Robert Jennings, who recently entered the transfer portal, is scheduled to visit Texas A&M on the weekend of April 26-28.

https://twitter.com/tobias_bass/status/1778609052299174216?s=61&t=bdnQXLbsbBlSE-YsQm4Rsg

Last season, the DeSoto, Texas native appeared in 31 games, averaging 12.4 minutes, 4.4 points, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the field. Jennings has two seasons of eligibility left.

