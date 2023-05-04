Former Texas star, NBA player and executive Lance Blanks dies at 56

Lance Blanks served as the Phoenix Suns' general manager from 2010 to 2013 and later returned to Texas to serve as an analyst with the Longhorn Network. (AP/Michael Thomas)

Former Texas star, NBA player and executive Lance Blanks died Wednesday, the league announced Thursday afternoon. He was 56.

His cause of death is unknown.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him,” NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars, who played with Banks in Detroit, said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years. His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Blanks transferred to Texas in 1988 after spending his first two college seasons at Virginia. With the Longhorns, he averaged 20 points and 5 rebounds over two seasons before the Detroit Pistons took him with the No. 26 pick in the 1990 NBA Draft.

Blanks spent three years in the league, two with the Pistons and one with the Minnesota Timberwolves, before he played seven seasons internationally to round out his career.

He then spent time in several front offices, working as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers, as an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and as the general manager for the Phoenix Suns. Blanks spent three seasons running the Suns, compiling a 98-132 record. He also worked briefly as an ESPN analyst with the Longhorn Network.

Blanks, who helped lead Texas to the Elite Eight in 1990, was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

Our family has lost a true Longhorn legend. 🤘



Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Lance Blanks. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/aOkdX95lsf — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) May 4, 2023