Former Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage dies at 65

FORT WORTH, Texas - Legendary motorsports promoter and former Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage has passed away at 65.

Speedway Motorsports announced his passing on Thursday, calling him a trailblazer and icon in the motorsports community.

"Today we have lost one of the world’s biggest race fans," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "From his legendary promotions to the lasting relationships he developed throughout the sports and entertainment industries, Eddie Gossage meant so much to the world of motorsports. On behalf of our Speedway Motorsports teammates across the country, our hearts go out to his many friends and his beloved family."

Gossage’s career spanned three decades. He helped build Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth back in 1996 and was named its first general manager.

Under Gossage’s leadership, TMS was successful at hosting NASCAR, IndyCar and World of Outlaw races, as well as big-name concerts. In 2015, he was behind the effort to build the world’s largest LED high-definition television – the 22,704 square-foot "Big Hoss."

Gossage retired in 2021 to spend more time with his family.

"Eddie Gossage was a trailblazer, promoter and innovator at a time when attracting attention was critical as Speedway Motorsports expanded NASCAR into the Lone Star State," said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. "Each day I come to work, I see the impact he had throughout our property. Eddie laid a foundation for success to build upon for generations to come and made Texas Motor Speedway a showplace of which Texans will always be proud."

Funeral arrangements are pending.