Former Texas A&M junior DL Fadil Diggs commits to Syracuse in transfer portal

Oops, he did it again! Texas A&M interim head coach Elijah Robinson will be departing from College Station to begin 2024 but he won’t be leaving alone.

Robinson is set to become the new defensive coordinator at Syracuse after the Aggies play No. 20 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. News broke last Thursday that Texas A&M staffer Joe Schaefer will be joining Robinson on the Orange staff as a defensive assistant coach.

Now a former Aggies player is headed to Syracuse as well. Junior defensive lineman Fadil Diggs announced his decision via X on Tuesday afternoon. Diggs entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 6 “in hopes to continue to elevate at another destination.”

Diggs is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds with two years of eligibility remaining. He recorded 36 tackles (22 solo), four sacks and two pass deflections for Texas A&M this past season. Diggs earned the “Aggie Defensive Leadership” and the “Strength & Conditioning Defensive” awards with his play in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire