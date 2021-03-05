Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon tweets to explain his release

I personally asked Seahawks for release. The contract was expired but still legally binding… 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 5, 2021

In the aftermath of the Seattle Seahawks cutting wide receiver Josh Gordon, he revealed that he had requested a release from the organization so that he could join the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league.

Gordon missed the entire 2020 season due to a suspension by the NFL and the fact that he failed to abide by the terms of his conditional reinstatement by the league in December. The NFL once again suspended him indefinitely in January earlier this year. As has been well-documented, Gordon faced numerous suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy throughout his career.

Gordon is expected to make his Zappers debut in Week 4 of the FCF season.

In other news, the Seahawks officially released tight end Greg Olsen, who had already announced his retirement in January.

He will join Fox Sports as a broadcaster, having already been in the booth for a few games during his playing career.

Related