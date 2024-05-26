Last week, former Rutgers offensive lineman Isaiah Wright committed to Maryland.

Wright, who joined Rutgers as part of the 2020 recruiting, spent his first two seasons of college with the Scarlet Knights before entering the transfer portal. He would then have 24 starts over the past two seasons at Buffalo, split between left tackle and center.

In Wright, Maryland adds a versatile player with two years of eligibility left.

In his first season in Buffalo, Wright started all 13 games for the Bulls at left tackle during the 2022 season. He helped lead Buffalo to the top-five scoring offense (28.5 points per game) in the MAC Conference, registering a total offense of 377.2 yards per game and a passing offense of 235.3 yards per game.

Excited for the future! Go Terps!

While playing with the Scarlet Knights, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive tackle did not receive any playing time during his two seasons (2020-2021). He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021.

Before joining the Scarlet Knights, Wright was a three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 115 defensive lineman in his recruiting class, according to On3. As a senior in high school at St. Peter’s Prep High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, Wright helped his team to an 11-1 record.

Wright joins a Maryland team that went 8-5 last season, including a victory over Auburn in the Music City Bowl to end the season.

