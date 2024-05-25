Florida four-star defensive back Ayden Pouncey offered by Rutgers football

This week, Rutgers football became the latest offer for Florida athlete Ayden Pouncey.

A class of 2026 recruit, Pouncey is the No. 128 ranked recruit in the 247Sports and is a four-star defensive back. In addition to Rutgers, he holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Louisville, Penn State, Oregon, South Carolina, Syracuse, and Tennessee among others.

He is the No. 152 recruit in the nation in the ESPN 300.

He plays as a wide receiver and a cornerback for Winter Park High School (Winter Park, Florida). Last year he had 21 total tackles with four interceptions.

In addition, he created a fumble and recovered a fumble.

On Friday, Pouncey posted about the offer from Rutgers on social media:

He also had 442 yards of total offense with three receiving touchdowns.

Pouncey has great length at 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds.

In the 2025 recruiting class, Rutgers currently has two players committed from Florida. Last fall, three-star quarterback Sean Ashenfelder (offers from UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Liberty, Pittsburgh, USF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia) was the first player to commit to Rutgers in the class.

In April, three-star defensive lineman Jyon Simon verballed to the class. Simon held offers from Texas, Tennessee, USC (University of Southern California), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State. North Carolina State and Colorado.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire