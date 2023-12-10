Former Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien is the highest graded rookie safety in the NFL

In Week 13 of the 2023-23 NFL season, former Rutgers defensive back Christian Izien received the highest grade among rookie safeties in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Izien has appeared in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his rookie campaign, recording 40 total tackles, one force fumble, two pass breakups, and two interceptions.

While attending Rutgers University, Izien started in seven games in 2019, recording 78 tackles and three pass breakups in 12 appearances. As a senior in 2022, Izien logged 84 tackles, five tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups, receiving honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference honors for his efforts.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Izien got signed by the Bucs as an undrafted free agent. During the off-season, the former Scarlet Knight made an impression around the organization and made the final roster. Throughout the season, Izien started in the Bucs’ nickel package, recording interceptions in his first two games, becoming only the fourth undrafted player in NFL history to reach that milestone.

Izien shone in his Week 3 matchup against the Eagles, recording six tackles for loss and two assisted tackles.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire