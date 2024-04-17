Former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to sign a 1-year deal with the Chargers

Greg Roman is getting the band back together; this time, it’ll be former Ravens central in Los Angeles, as the Chargers are signing former Baltimore and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.

Weeks after signing Gus Edwards to a deal, Jim Harbaugh’s new team is adding Dobbins on a one-year contract.

Former #Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is planning to sign with the #Chargers on a one-year deal, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. Electric when healthy, Dobbins — who averages 5.8 yards per carry in his career — reunites with OC Greg Roman and can hit the market again in March. pic.twitter.com/HZB24ryhi0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2024

Dobbins was cleared for football activities in mid-March following rehab for a torn Achilles.

Since entering the NFL in 2020 as the Ravens’ second-round pick, Dobbins has averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns.

Still, the talented running back has only appeared in 24 games since entering the NFL.

In Jim Harbaugh’s run-heavy offensive approach, Dobbins will be the lightening to Edwards’s Thunder as the Chargers work to make the offense more efficient around star quarterback Justin Herbert.

