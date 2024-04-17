Advertisement

Former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to sign a 1-year deal with the Chargers

Greg Roman is getting the band back together; this time, it’ll be former Ravens central in Los Angeles, as the Chargers are signing former Baltimore and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins.

Weeks after signing Gus Edwards to a deal, Jim Harbaugh’s new team is adding Dobbins on a one-year contract.

Dobbins was cleared for football activities in mid-March following rehab for a torn Achilles.

Since entering the NFL in 2020 as the Ravens’ second-round pick, Dobbins has averaged 5.8 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns.

Still, the talented running back has only appeared in 24 games since entering the NFL.

In Jim Harbaugh’s run-heavy offensive approach, Dobbins will be the lightening to Edwards’s Thunder as the Chargers work to make the offense more efficient around star quarterback Justin Herbert.

