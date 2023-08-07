Former Ravens OLB Justin Houston signs with new NFL team

The Baltimore Ravens signed pass rusher Justin Houston prior to the start of the 2021 season. He brought much-needed production as well as leadership to the team, and was a looked up to figure in the Baltimore locker room for young players looking to make a name for themselves.

Houston signed a pair of one-year contracts with the Ravens in 2021 and 2022, so there was hope that he could sign another similar deal with Baltimore in 2023. However, Houston ended up choosing a different NFL team to play for on Sunday, with Adam Schefter of ESPN and others reporting and confirming that the veteran has signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2023

