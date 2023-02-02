Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan admits Tom Brady changed his career

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady retired on Wednesday, and tributes from past teammates came pouring in.

One of those past teammates was former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, who posted a tribute to Brady on Instagram.

Hogan played with the Patriots from 2016-2018 and had a career year in 2016. He caught 38 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns. He also proved to be a valuable wide receiver in the postseason for the Patriots as well, catching 34 passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns in playoff football.

When commenting on Brady’s retirement, he took to Instagram to thank Brady and congratulate him on an incredible career.

Hogan and Brady will forever be connected, as they were able to win two Super Bowls together. The pair created many memories for the Patriots organization and were able to establish a strong connection on the field.

