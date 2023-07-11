Former Patriots look back on ridiculously stacked 2014 defense

It’s easy to forget how ridiculously stacked the New England Patriots were defensively in their 2014 Super Bowl-winning season.

A Twitter post looking back on the unit got a retweet from multiple former Patriots players that were on the roster at that time, including Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Patrick Chung and James White.

Other standouts included Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, Vince Wilfork, Chandler Jones, Jerod Mayo, Devin McCourty, Logan Ryan, Brandon Browner and Rob Ninkovich.

It’s one of the most imposing defensive lineups on paper in franchise history. Some of the greatest players that have ever suited up in a Patriots uniform were on the roster.

The 2014 Super Bowl champion, Patriots defense was absolutely stacked. DT Vince Wilfork

DE Chandler Jones

DE Rob Ninkovich

LB Jamie Collins

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Jerod Mayo

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Brandon Browner

CB Logan Ryan

SS Patrick Chung

FS Devin McCourty 👀 pic.twitter.com/1wEnJmNSDk — Savage (@SavageSports_) July 10, 2023

It’s an incredible stroll down memory lane that former Patriots players decided to chime in on.

Yeah we did that 😎 https://t.co/U3A8Ql3sJY — Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) July 10, 2023

The Patriots went on to defeat the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX that season.

After Tom Brady and the offense engineered another one of their improbable comebacks, Malcolm Butler, who was an undrafted rookie cornerback at the time, secured a goal line interception on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to help the defense seal the victory.

