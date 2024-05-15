Former Panthers WR Damiere Byrd signing with Commanders

Ron Rivera may be out from the nation’s capital, but perhaps Marty Hurney still has some pull within the Washington Commanders organization.

As first reported by Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday, the Commanders are signing former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

Byrd initially joined the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of South Carolina in 2015. His first stint with the team lasted for three seasons, a run yielded 12 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games.

He’d move on to four different teams over the next four seasons—picking up stops with the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons between 2019 and 2022.

The 30-year-old pass catcher rejoined the Panthers on a one-year deal last spring. Byrd would then be released in late August after sustaining a hamstring injury.

His most recent stop came with the Houston Texans, whom he joined during their playoff run this past January.

