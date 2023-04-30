Former Panthers and Ravens WR Steve Smith loves Cedric Tillman

It may have been a shock to some when the Cleveland Browns selected Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman in the 2023 NFL draft. However, it is no surprise to former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith.

High on Tillman to make an immediate impact at the NFL level, Smith had this to say:

“No one is talking about Cedric Tillman, but Cedric Tillman is a guy who understands exactly how to play football. He is Mr. Dependable. A lot of contested catches. He does not have the same speed as [Jalin] Hyatt but I believe he has the ability to contribute a little bit more. He understands how to get off of press coverage and he fights for extra yards… he is my sleeper as well.”

Who is @SteveSmithSr89's top sleeper for the 2023 class? 🤫 None other than Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman 🚀 pic.twitter.com/4ZOsqK1MEX — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) April 27, 2023

More Videos!

WATCH: New Browns WR Cedric Tillman gets the call WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson jumps into pool after getting drafted WATCH: New Browns OT Dawand Jones was quite the basketball player WATCH: Hanford Dixon announced Cedric Tillman as the newest member of the Browns WATCH: New Browns DT Maurice Hurst hits 21 MPH on treadmill

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire