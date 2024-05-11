Former Padres third baseman Sean Burroughs dead at 43

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Former Padres third baseman Sean Burroughs died on Thursday at the age of 43, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner said.

Burroughs died in his vehicle, according to the medical examiner. No other details were released about his death.

The former Friar played with the team from 2002 to 2005 and was traded to Tampa Bay in late 2005.

“We mourn the passing of former Padres third baseman Sean Burroughs. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time,” the Padres said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Burroughs walked away from the game after a brief stint with the Seattle Mariners, but then returned to Major League Baseball in 2011 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2012, he called it quits after 10 games with the Minnesota Twins.

Burroughs was also a coach in the Long Beach Little League.

“Sean was a legend in LBLL and the baseball community for winning back-to-back Little League World Series Championships for LBLL in 1992 and 1993,” the Long Beach Little League said on Instagram. “While he left LB to play for several clubs in the MLB, he returned to his home fields at Stearns Champion Park to coach his son.”

During his MLB career, Burroughs played in 528 games, batted .278, hit 12 home runs and had 143 RBIs.

