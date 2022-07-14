Former Packers WR Greg Jennings talks expectations for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of training camp with rookies reporting to the facility in less than a week, and veterans will follow a week after that.

This offseason, general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins organization have done an impressive job putting together a coaching staff and roster that has a real chance to be an upgrade from what they did last year, as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Everybody has been giving their predictions on just how Miami will perform this season, and the most recent personality to do so is former Green Bay Packers (and one-time Dolphin) wideout-turned-analyst Greg Jennings. Jennings recently appeared on Colin Cowherd’s show and was asked to share his thoughts on the team in South Florida.

“I actually think they’re gonna be a really good team,” Jennings said. “And, if we think about Miami, even last year, they were a good team. Defensively, we know they’re gonna be stout, and when you look in that division, you have to be able to be stout defensively because everybody else is gonna pretty much be stout… That means your offense, your quarterback, has to be able to either manage the game successfully, not turn the ball over, or just be a flat-out Josh Allen-type guy. We know Tua [Tagovailoa]’s not that guy. What he has to do is just manage the game. Be smart. Understand when to take chances, when to make plays with his arm and when to allow his offense to be what it is… He has a coach that’s on the offensive side of the ball now in his ear, at the helm, and he’s going to thrive simply because, just like Kyle Shanahan, they’re gonna try to run the ball. They’re gonna try to support him with the running game, not just those [receiver] that they got… You can’t just solely rely on a young guy like Tua who hasn’t proven that he can hold or carry the team on his back. You gotta rely on more than him, and that’s the running game, and I think that’s what they’re gonna do. If they can do that, they’ll be successful this year.”

Jennings’ opinion on the Dolphins is one that seems to be shared among a lot of pundits and fans, as many believe they have enough weapons offensively and defensively, but there are still questions about whether or not Tagovailoa can put it all together.

Until the aqua and orange step on the field in a competitive setting, we’re not going to know if he’s up to the task.