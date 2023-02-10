Former Packers OLB Julius Peppers among top 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

A former member of the Green Bay Packers should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer come this time next year.

Julius Peppers, who played three seasons for the Packers, will be first-year eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

Packers general manager Ted Thompson shocked the football world when he signed Peppers away from the Chicago Bears on a three-year deal in March of 2014.

In Green Bay, Peppers produced 25.0 sacks, 11 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns over 48 regular games. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and made the postseason all three seasons (seven total games).

Peppers’ list of accomplishments and accolades is a long one. The second overall pick in 2002, Peppers was an All-Decade pick in the 2000s and 2010s, and he ranks fourth all-time in sacks with 159.5. He retired following the 2018 season trailing only Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Kevin Greene in sacks.

Peppers played 17 NFL seasons. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002, a nine-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro.

Peppers spent 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2002-09, 2017-18), four with the Bears (2010-13) and three with the Packers (2014-16).

Other first-year eligibles in 2024 include tight end Antonio Gates, quarterback Andrew Luck, receiver Brandon Marshall, running back Jamaal Charles and defensive lineman Haloti Ngata.

