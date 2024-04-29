Former Ole Miss basketball player accused of firing shots during car repossession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ole Miss basketball player is in jail after police say he fired shots at someone Friday evening in Oxford, Mississippi.

Jamarion Sharp, 22, is charged with aggravated assault. He is held on a $100,000 bond.

According to Oxford Police, on April 26 officers say they responded to the area of Price Hall Park just after 5 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Several people of interest were quickly detained after police made it to the scene.

During the investigation, detectives say a vehicle was in the process of being repossessed when Sharp started shooting toward the victim.

There were no reported injuries, police say.

Sharp was then arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

