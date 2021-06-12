Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber released by Green Bay Packers
Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber has been released by the Green Bay Packers. The Pack signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, and that necessitated a roster move by Green Bay, with Weber becoming the casualty.
Weber has moved around quite a bit in his short time in the NFL. He was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL draft but was waived on August 31 and re-signed to the practice squad. Weber then found himself on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in January of 2020, notched a Super Bowl win with the team, but was waived after the 2020 NFL draft a few months later.
Weber then was signed by the Packers in November of 2020 until being waived this past week.
We wish Weber nothing but the best in finding a new opportunity to further his professional football career, wherever and whenever that may be.
