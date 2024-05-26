Former Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price announces retirement
Former Ohio State offensive lineman, Billy Price, announced his retirement this weekend after a six-year NFL career. The announcement was paired with news that he is recovering from a pulmonary embolism he experienced in April and that the risk is simply too great to continue on with the game that he loves.
The breaking news was posted on his Instagram account Saturday morning:
“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.
“I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions.
“To my wife: this career would not have been possible without your continued love and support. The sacrifices you have made over the course of my career do not go unnoticed. I cannot wait to navigate the next chapter in life with you as we continue to grow our family.”
In addition to being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL draft and spending three seasons there, Price also had stints with the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys.
Before that, he was a part of the 2014 Ohio State national championship team. We obviously wish the best for Price and whatever comes next for him, including good health.
