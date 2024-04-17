Former ODU offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri recaps rookie season with Saints

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Nick Saldiveri was in attendance at the ODU spring game over the weekend at SB Ballard Stadium. Speaking with WAVY 10’s James Kattato and Brian Parsons, he recapped his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.

Saldiveri was a fourth round pick by the Saints in the 2023 NFL draft. He played in 12 games as rookie mostly as a swing offensive lineman and special teams player.

