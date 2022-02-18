Former Notre Dame player, coach Tyler Plantz back at alma mater

In all the hoopla surrounding Notre Dame’s coaching changes, one name might have slipped through the cracks. Tyler Plantz, who had been on the Irish’s staff since 2015 after a career in which he moved up from walk-on to scholarship player, no longer is with the program. Plantz, who most recently served as the assistant director of football operations and senior special teams and offensive analyst, has returned home. More specifically, he now is the head coach at Providence Catholic in New Lenox, Illinois.

A story from the Herald-News goes into greater detail about Plantz’s motivations for taking the job at Providence, his alma mater. Most notably, it mentions how his brother, Zach, a Notre Dame graduate himself, was killed in a car accident in November 2020. When the head coaching job at Providence opened up at the end of last season, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to both get back to his roots and honor his brother.

Most people probably wouldn’t want to go from Notre Dame back to the high-school level, but Plantz is not most people as he makes clear:

“Was it potentially a step backwards? Maybe. But it was so much bigger than ball. It was carrying out my brother’s legacy and getting an opportunity to get closer to my family in a pretty tough time for all of us.”

Congratulations to Plantz as he begins his new endeavor.

