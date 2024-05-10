Former NFL WR believes Raiders TE Brock Bowers has HOF potential

Brock Bowers is a top-5 NFL draft pick, at least that’s what was expected heading into the 2023 season.

Bowers had just come off a second-consecutive All-American season and took also home his first Mackey Award. He went on to accomplish both of those feats as a junior, appearing to lock down one of the top spots in the 2024 NFL draft.

It’s unclear whether Bowers’ drop to No. 13 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders was due to his surgically repaired ankle, or how the NFL valued tight ends in a loaded draft class at the most coveted positions. While it’s a reach to tab a No. 13 overall pick as a potential “steal”, Bowers could be exactly that for the Raiders.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant already considers Bowers as tight end with Hall of Fame potential.

“I think (Bowers) was probably was (a) top-three talent coming out of that draft,” Bryant said on Vegas Sports Today. “He’s a Hall of Fame tight end. He’s got that type of ability, so hopefully, the Raiders go out there and use him right.”

In three years at UGA, Bowers racked up an outstanding 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. He also added 19 rushing attempts for 193 yards and five scores on the ground. Bowers is the only player in history to win the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, twice.

