Former NFL Player Korey Cunningham Dead at Age 28

Originally appeared on E! Online

NFL fans and players alike are mourning the loss of one of their MVPs.

Korey Cunningham, who played for the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants during his four year career, was found dead in his Clifton, New Jersey home April 25. He was 28.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the New York Giants, who had Korey on their roster from 2021 through 2022, wrote in an X post April 26. "He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey's family, friends and teammates."

Clifton police informed NBC News that they "forced entry" into Korey's house after receiving a call around 1:15 p.m. on the afternoon of April 25 from a family member who reported not hearing from him. Once inside Korey's home, investigators found him "deceased." A specific cause of death is not yet known, but the investigators said in their statement that there has been "no indication of foul play at this time."

E! News has reached out to Clifton authorities but has not yet heard back.

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

More from E! Online

Korey began his football career at Montevallo High School in Montevallo, Alabama. From there, he enrolled at the alma mater of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, University of Cincinnati, where he played tight end before converting to offensive tackle, according to AL.com.

He was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as a seventh-round draft pick, before being traded to the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL draft. A year later, he was traded a final time to the New York Giants. Throughout his career, Korey dealt with several injuries, and after receiving a surgery on his foot in 2022, never played another game, according to ESPN.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"This season of my life has been the hardest yet," Korey wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in August 2022. "Learning to let go of the things that no longer serve me and learning to start giving myself the care and attention that I've shown to others. Learning to celebrate the small things in life and small victories. Learning to love me and forgive myself."

On Instagram, he described himself as a "shy person" but those who knew him, such as ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, said he was "upbeat" and a "fun guy."

After the news of Korey's passing, many NFL players took to social media to send love to the late player and send his loved ones support.

The Cincinnati football team shared condolences on X, writing, "Korey was a @GoBearcatsFB captain with an incredible work ethic and an infectious personality. He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates."

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Justin Pugh—who played with Korey on the Cardinals—recalled inviting the late NFL star to dinners, even after he'd left the team.

"He was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not!" Justin wrote in a post on X. "Today is a sad day but I'll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunningham was better for it. The world lost a great soul."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App