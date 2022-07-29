Former NFL player Kevin Ware indicted for murder

Former NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted for the murder of his girlfriend.

Ware was questioned more than a year ago when his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, went missing. Pomaski’s remains were found eight months after she went missing. In addition to being indicted for murder, Ware was also indicted for tampering with Pomaski’s corpse.

The 41-year-old Ware was already in a Texas jail before this indictment on unrelated charges involving possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His long criminal history dates back to his time as a player at the University of Washington, where he pled guilty to assault, and he has had other charges since his NFL career ended, including another assault, evading arrest and intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Ware played tight end for two years in the NFL, spending a season with Washington in 2003 and with San Francisco in 2004.

