Former NFL exec predicts huge rookie season for Panthers’ Xavier Legette

We just witnessed one of the most prolific receiver classes in recent memory come off the board last weekend. But which of that group’s prospects will eventually rise above the rest in 2024?

On a new episode of NFL Total Access, former New York Giants executive and current NFL Network analyst Marc Ross made an awfully bold prediction as to which rookie wideout will do exactly that. And when we say it’s “bold,” we mean it . . .

BOLD prediction by NFL Network analyst and former NYG executive Marc Ross:#Panthers Xavier Legette will lead all rookie WRs in touchdowns AND Yards per Reception this year pic.twitter.com/vDIZYBnygo — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) May 3, 2024

Xavier Legette’s journey to the first round of the 2024 NFL draft was a pretty exceptional one—as he wasn’t on many, if any radars prior to this past year.

Over his first four seasons at the University of South Carolina, he totaled just 423 yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions. He’d then have the breakout of all breakouts in 2023, reeling in 71 grabs for 1,255 yards and seven scores en route to a second-team All-SEC selection.

So, yeah, forecasting that kind of rookie campaign for a relatively raw prospect in a very raw offense is quite the statement—especially amongst the likes of Marvin Harrison Sr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

But hey, that’s why it’s bold.

