Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden among 6 dead after car accident in Houston

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in an automobile accident Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department said.

Hayden was 33 years old.

According to authorities, they received a call around 2 a.m. concerning a traffic accident, with two vehicles involved, a Chrysler 300 and an Acura SUV. The Chrysler was deemed the at-fault vehicle as it went through a red light at a high rate of speed.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to a local hospital, and two died after being transported to the hospital. Police said that five males, including one police said appeared to be homeless and one female were among the fatalities and are investigating to get the exact circumstances of the accident, including who was driving the SUV.

According to the Houston Chronicle, former Houston cornerback Zach McMillan, Hayden's teammate, who played for the Cougars from 2010-2013, was also killed.

Asst. Chief Megan Howard Media Briefing on Fatal Crash on Fannin St. at Pierce St. https://t.co/u6HboW4qSL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 11, 2023

Hayden was selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, despite suffering a life-threatening injury to his heart during his 2012 season at Houston.

DJ Hayden runs drills during an NFL football minicamp in 2014.

Hayden played eight seasons in the league, also spending one season with the Detroit Lions and three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He ended his career with 4.5 sacks, 4 interceptions and 46 pass breakups.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: D.J. Hayden: Former NFL player killed in car wreck in Houston