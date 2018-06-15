Former NBA point guard Mike Bibby is jacked now, and the internet lost it. (Twitter/Sacramento Kings)

The Sacramento Kings tweeted out a picture of longtime NBA point guard Mike Bibby on Thursday night after he was working out with his son on a shooting gun. Except there was one huge difference from the 40-year-old Mike Bibby in the photo and the Mike Bibby that NBA fans remember.

He’s jacked now.

On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/cnjLHJpe4n — Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 15, 2018





Bibby played in the league from 1998-2012, most notably for the Kings, the Vancouver Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks.

Throughout his 16 seasons, though, Bibby never looked anywhere close to what he does now.

Here’s Bibby from his time with the Grizzlies:

Mike Bibby with the Vancouver Grizzlies. (Getty Images)

And here’s Bibby from his final season in the league with the New York Knicks:

Mike Bibby with the New York Knicks. (Getty Images)

Bibby definitely bulked up while playing in the league, but he apparently took it to a whole different level in the six years since he retired.

The internet, obviously, took notice right away.

Mike Bibby out here looking like a power lifter now. Sheesh pic.twitter.com/GKeET1mTBa — Carp (@robcarpenter81) June 15, 2018





Ain't seen Mike Bibby in a minute. Come to find out he was just somewhere doing push ups and hoopin this whole time. — John Ketchum (@Ketchcast) June 15, 2018





Apparently, Mike Bibby just goes to the bench press rack and thinks about the 2002 Western Conference Finals every day. https://t.co/xbNVHIYB5H — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) June 15, 2018

Mike Bibby never forgot the things people said about him during his Heat tenure and has been working out for 8-straight years for vengeance. https://t.co/3Oi2bVuOpU — (D)eric jr. (@DerekJamesNBA) June 15, 2018





mike bibby about to show up in fast and furious 9 talking about family and drinking coronas https://t.co/Y5E57Nh4sM — martin rickman (@martinrickman) June 15, 2018





Gabrielle Union quickly remembered the time her husband, Dwyane Wade, threw Bibby’s shoe into the stands during a game, and doubts he’d do it now.

Hey @DwyaneWade I betchu wouldn't chuck this Mike Bibby's shoe during a game 🤔🤔🤔😂💪🏾 https://t.co/baFhhSJQRH — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 15, 2018





And Dwyane Wade responded, too.

2012: Hey Punk. Catch. 2018: Hey Sir. Excuse me you dropped your shoe🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Ij5aoHn3jK — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 15, 2018





Someone even thought that this Bibby was a member of the Monstars from the movie “Space Jam.”

Mike Bibby I’m the Monstars https://t.co/NQ1WgcqV0Q — Lauren Trill (@Twiitter_Name) June 15, 2018





One user, though, looked past Bibby’s new body and instead at the stats from the shooting workout — which were impeccable. He and his son made 600-of-764 shots, or nearly 80 percent!

Everybody is talking about Mike Bibby’s body. I’m more impressed with him and his kid shooting 80% on 764 shots. 600 makes https://t.co/cLpaUbf38B — Kim English (@Englishscope24) June 15, 2018





