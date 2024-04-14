Former NBA player Avery Bradley joining Utah Jazz front office

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley high-fives a teammate as he is introduced prior to an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2013. | Elise Amendola

Former NBA player Avery Bradley is joining the Utah Jazz front office as vice president of player development, according to team sources.

Since mid-December Bradley has been seen on the sidelines prior to Jazz games and has been hanging around the team in an unofficial role.

More recently, Bradley has been even more visible with the team, as he’s traveled to away games and been seen giving advice to some of the younger guys.

Back in December, Jazz head coach Will Hardy said that Bradley was trying to get a sense of what life was like on the non-player side of the NBA.

“Avery Bradley is somebody that I’ve developed a relationship with, and he obviously played for Danny (Ainge). He’s somebody that wanted to come spend some time and see what we’ve got going on,” Hardy said. “It’s good to have him in the gym hanging out with the guys and hanging out with the coaching staff. He’s auditing this class. ... He’s auditing this side of the world, not being a player.”

Bradley, who played in the league for 12 years, was drafted 19th overall in 2010 by the Boston Celtics and played there for seven years, so he has a longstanding relationship with Danny Ainge.

Bradley was on the NBA’s All-Defensive second team in 2013 and All-Defensive first team in 2016.

Bradley has only recently begun diving into his role with the Jazz in an official capacity and is helping the team as they prepare for the 2024 NBA draft.