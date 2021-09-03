Former MSU Football QB Brian Lewerke joining New York Giants practice squad

Brian Lewerke stayed patient this summer, and that patience will now payoff with a gig in the NFL. On Thursday, the New York Giants announced that Lewerke will be joining their practice league squad.

Lewerke played with the Giants during preseason but was waived this week and reportedly planning to be an emergency quarterback for the team, so this is a welcome development for Lewerke as he looks to hang around the league until he has the chance to contribute on a 53-man roster.

