Former MSU football DB headed to Western Michigan

Michael Gravely Jr. was a part of Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class in East Lansing, 2021. Following a short time on campus, an off the field issue caused Gravely, a 3-star from Cleveland, to transfer.

Upon transferring, Gravely spent time at DuPage College, and now has his new home. The former Spartan DB will be headed to Western Michigan, close to where his college career began.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire