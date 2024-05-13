Former MSU football CB Eddie Pleasant chooses Buffalo

After spring ball, Eddie Pleasant found himself lower on the depth chart than he would have liked, so he made the move to transfer out of the program. Now, he has found his new home.

Pleasant has made the decision to commit to the University of Buffalo of the MAC.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire