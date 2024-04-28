Michigan State football LB Aaron Brule invited to New Orleans Rookie Mini-camp

Another Michigan State football player will get an opportunity to find a home at the next level. The New Orleans Saints have invited New Orleans native Aaron Brule to their rookie mini-camp.

Brule joins a number of Spartans who have found landing spots in the NFL through rookie mini-camps.

LOOK: Michigan State football UDFA tracker

Another Spartan has found success with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, as Andrew Dowell has played special teams for New Orleans for the last few seasons.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire