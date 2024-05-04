Former Michigan State football DL Simeon Barrow Jr. commits to Miami

A few hours after one Michigan State football defensive lineman, Derrick Harmon, committed to Oregon, another former MSU defensive tackle, Simeon Barrow Jr., committed to Miami.

Barrow had 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks last year for the Spartans and was considered to be one of the Spartans’ best chances to have a player selected next year in the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire