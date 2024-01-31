Former Michigan football WR Roman Wilson stealing the show at Senior Bowl

Noted by many as a Day 1 breakout at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, former Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson seemingly further established himself as someone to watch on Day 2 of the event.

That's what those on hand, and online, have said about Wilson, the slot receiver who officially measured in at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds after he once again flashed his speed and hands.

Perhaps his best moment on Monday came during an 11-on-11 rep, where video shows Wilson working against former Penn State standout and Detroit native Kalen King in man coverage in the slot, and blowing past him as he hauls in a would-be touchdown from former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

It's one reason, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, he received a message from a scout that said "I feel pretty good about my Roman Wilson grade," and both NFL.com draft analysts on hand, Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm, said Wilson was one of the two best slot receivers on Monday, along with Georgia standout Ladd McConkey.

Roman Wilson cannot be stopped today💨



The other reason may have been that Wilson checked in at a cool 20.07 m.p.h. on the route, the third fastest time by any wideout on the national team, according to Zebra Sports.

However what he did on Tuesday may have turned even more heads. Again lined up in the slot in man coverage, this time on the right side of the formation against former Toledo DB Quinyon Mitchell, Wilson went to run an out-route but appeared to lose his footing.

Still, he maintained his concentration and balance, reached back and hauled in a one-handed pass on a ball thrown well behind his body and momentum, before he was ruled to have got his knee down on the play to complete the grab.

There were many oohs and aahs in the videos making the rounds on social media as Jim Nagy, executive director of the event, called it the catch of the day.

Wilson had a breakout senior season when he caught 48 catches for 789 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns — the most in a single season by a wide receiver since Mario Manningham had the same in 2007 — and left U-M with 107 career receptions for 1,707 yards and 22 total touchdowns.

Wilson, undersized for the NFL but thought to be able to make up for it with his speed, is projected by many as a Day 2 pick and has only appeared to help that in Mobile.

Six former Wolverines are in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, including offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and LaDarius Henderson, tight end AJ Barner and edge rushers Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor. Linebacker Michael Barrett and DB Mike Sainristil were both originally committed to the event, but pulled out.

