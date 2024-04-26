Advertisement

Former Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard finds NBA landing spot

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

From Michigan basketball he came, and to Michigan basketball he returned — but also from the NBA he came, and to the NBA he will return.

The prodigal player-turned-coach Juwan Howard found early success overseeing his alma mater, but in the past few years, the Wolverines didn’t just fall off, they fell off precipitously. After a program-worst 8-24 season, Howard was ousted and Dusty May was hired to facilitate the rebuild.

While Michigan basketball fans are focused on the maize and blue, Howard naturally needed to find another job. And according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, he’s landing back in the professional ranks as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets.

Howard spent his pre-Michigan coaching career with the Miami Heat but was a hot commodity for head coaching jobs, even in the NBA, before choosing to come back to Ann Arbor. Though he’s joining a new staff with a new head coach, and despite the past few years of Wolverines basketball not working out, he’ll have a lot of positive experience that could aid a first-year head coach in Jordi Fernandez.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire