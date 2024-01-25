Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte arrested, charged in taking part in illegal sports betting

Former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested and charged with two counts relating to alleged illegal sports betting while he was still with the Tigers, including several wagers placed on his own team's games.

According to a release by Louisiana State Police on Thursday, Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division investigators in July 2023 were contacted by an online gambling company in relation to sports wagers made by a prohibited person: Boutte, who at the time he was alleged to have made the wagers was not yet of legal betting age.

Investigators alleged Boutte participated in sports gambling from April 2022 through May 2023, at which time he was 20 years old. He is alleged to have used an alias to circumvent the legal age requirements in the state of Louisiana. Boutte left the program after the 2022 season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, where was a sixth-round selection. He is now a member of the New England Patriots.

Here's everything you need to know about his arrest and the charges he faces:

Kayshon Boutte arrest, explained

Boutte was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail on Thursday on two charges relating to his alleged involvement in illegal sports betting. Per Louisiana State Police, Boutte, then 20 years old, allegedly created an alias to circumvent the minimum age requirement to place sports wagers in Louisiana (21).

He is alleged to have placed more than 8,900 wagers using his alias from April 6, 2022 thorugh May 7, 2023. Per the release, he was alleged to have placed at least 17 wagers on NCAA football games, including six of which were placed on LSU football.

What is Kayshon Boutte charged with?

Boutte faces the following charges though, as the statement read on Thursday, "this investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming."

Computer Fraud (felony)

Gaming Prohibited for Persons Under 21 (misdemeanor)

LSU statement on Kayshon Boutte

LSU issued the following statement regarding Boutte:

“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University. Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct.

Kayshon Boutte stats

Boutte played three seasons at LSU from 2020 through 2022, accumulating 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. His final season in 2022 (when he was alleged to have illegally bet on games) saw him see increases in both catches and yards from the prior season. However, he caught a career-low two touchdowns that year.

Here's a season-by-season breakdown of his time at LSU:

2020: 45 catches for 735 yards and five touchdowns

2021: 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns

2022: 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Kayshon Boutte arrested: LSU WR alleged to have illegally bet on games